In brief Simplifying... In brief WhatsApp is introducing a new feature, 'Imagine Me', that allows users to create their own AI avatar.

Users can take a selfie and ask Meta AI to generate an AI image, with options to customize backgrounds and locations.

Despite privacy concerns, WhatsApp ensures user safety and privacy, with the feature being optional and not enabled by default.

This is part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience through AI technology. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new feature is powered by Meta AI

WhatsApp's new feature lets you create your own AI avatar

By Akash Pandey 01:20 pm Jul 04, 202401:20 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to create AI-generated images of themselves. This feature, named 'Imagine Me,' is currently being tested on the Android beta 2.24.14.13 version according to WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates. The tool behind this feature is the Meta AI chatbot which already provides services general information, recipe suggestions, and more.

Functionality

'Imagine Me' feature: How it works

The AI feature appears with a pop-up explaining how Meta AI will create your avatar. "This feature allows you to take photos of yourself once, then ask Meta AI to generate AI images of you," per WhatsApp. To generate an AI image of yourself, type "imagine me" in your Meta AI chat or "@Meta AI imagine me" in other chats. WhatsApp will ask you to take a selfie and then based on your text prompt, generate your desired avatar.

Consent and customization

User consent and additional features

Despite potential privacy concerns, WhatsApp assures that user safety is paramount and users can delete their setup photos at any time. The command for generating an image is processed separately and cannot read other messages, ensuring user privacy. The 'Imagine Me' feature is optional and will not be enabled by default. In addition to creating personalized images, users can also choose new backgrounds and locations "from the forest to outer space" for their pictures, enhancing customization options.

Recent updates

WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance experience

WhatsApp has been introducing several new features in recent months, including the ability to set minute-long voice messages as status, a redesigned voice call UI, and the ability to share screen and audio on iPhone during video calls. The introduction of the 'Imagine Me' feature marks another step in WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience through AI technology. This feature is expected to be available available to all users in a future update.