The smartphone boasts a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ pOLED screen, a larger 4,000mAh battery, and an upgraded camera system with a 50MP main and telephoto sensor.

The device offers IPX8 water-resistant, which was absent on its predecessor

Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra, with Gemini AI, launched at ₹1L

What's the story Motorola has introduced the RAZR 50 Ultra, its flagship foldable smartphone, in India. The device is priced at ₹99,999 for its sole 12GB/512GB configuration in the country. The latest model features AI-driven experiences via the Gemini app, which can be accessed right from the cover display. Additionally, you can also view, delete, share, and favorite your photos and videos on Google Photos from the cover screen.

As part of a launch promotion, customers can avail an instant ₹5,000 discount on select bank cards, effectively bringing the device's price down to ₹94,999. The phone will be available for purchase through Amazon, Reliance stores, and other platforms. Motorola is offering complimentary wireless earphones with the smartphone. The retail package also includes a phone case.

Bigger cover screen and battery: Take a look at upgrades

The RAZR 50 Ultra presents a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ pOLED screen, with 1-165Hz adaptive refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR10+ certification. Also, it features a slightly larger 4.0-inch cover screen with slimmer bezels compared to its predecessor which offers a 3.6-inch panel. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, and uses a larger 4,000mAh battery, an improvement from the previous version's 3,800mAh battery. It supports faster 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The device features improved cameras as well

On the outside, the RAZR 50 Ultra has seen a significant upgrade in its camera system, featuring a 50MP (OIS, f/1.7) main camera and a 50MP (f/2.0) telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. A 32MP sensor is available in the punch-hole cutout of the main foldable display for taking selfies and video calls.