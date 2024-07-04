In brief Simplifying... In brief WhatsApp is spicing things up with video notes and a new feature that uses AI to create personalized avatars from your selfies.

Say goodbye to boring texts: WhatsApp's video notes are here

By Akash Pandey

What's the story WhatsApp has introduced a new camera mode, known as 'video note,' to simplify video content sharing in chats. This mode allows users to record video notes directly within the camera interface, doing away with the need to tap and hold the camera icon in the chat bar. The aim is to provide a more consistent and intuitive user experience across WhatsApp. Currently, this feature is being tested by selected Android and iOS beta users who have installed the latest update.

AI integration

Meta AI for personalized experience

WhatsApp is also exploring integration with Meta AI to enhance personalization. An upcoming feature will allow users to generate AI-powered images of themselves using a set of photos. WhatsApp will initially ask you to take a selfies, which will be analyzed to generate an AI avatar with accurate details. Users will have full control over their setup photos and can delete them at any time through the Meta AI settings.

Account suspension

WhatsApp bans accounts in compliance with Indian IT rules

In related news, Meta-owned WhatsApp has recently banned over 66 lakh accounts in India in the month of May, adhering to the Indian IT Rules 2021. This action was taken following 11 orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee. The instant messaging platform received a total of 13,367 grievances from users in India, out of which only 31 led to remedial action.