Scammer gets scammed: X user tricks dating app swindler

By Mudit Dube 11:59 am Jul 04, 202411:59 am

What's the story In the era of digital dating, platforms like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge have become hotspots for scammers. A recent incident shared by an X user named Jay (@enoughjayy) has brought attention to the increasing prevalence of dating app scams. The user's story of outsmarting a scammer using their own tactics quickly gained online traction and serves as both a cautionary tale and entertainment.

Scam tactics

The scammer, posing as a match on a dating app, attempted to con Jay out of ₹1,000 using a typical 'urgently need money' bait. However, Jay suspected foul play and decided to play along. Instead of sending the money, he pretended to make the payment twice but claimed it failed both times. He then convinced the scammer to send him ₹20 first as a test transaction and blocked them immediately after receiving the money.

Twitter Post

Scam prevention

The story of Jay outsmarting a scammer has quickly gained online traction, having viewed over two million times. One user even reached out to Jay asking for tips while others laughed at his epic revenge. As dating app usage continues to rise, so does the ingenuity of scammers. By staying informed and vigilant, users can protect themselves from falling victim to these scams. The incident underscores the importance of reporting encountered scammers to keep the community safe for everyone.

Scam types

Dating app scams can take many forms, including romance scams where fraudsters create fake profiles to lure victims into false security before asking for money. Other types include location scams where scammers arrange meetings at expensive restaurants and manipulate victims into paying hefty bills, and fake investment scams where victims are convinced to invest in non-existent businesses or schemes. These tactics highlight the ingenuity of scammers as dating app usage continues to increase.

Safety measures

To avoid falling victim to these scams, users are advised to be skeptical of online acquaintances asking for money and verify identities before making financial commitments. It's also recommended to avoid sharing personal information, use the dating app's security features to report suspicious behavior, and trust their instincts.