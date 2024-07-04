In brief Simplifying... In brief ISRO's chief, Somanath, warns that asteroid impacts are a real threat and urges for technological advancements to predict and deflect them.

ISRO is planning to participate in a global defense mission to study the Apophis asteroid, expected to come close to Earth in 2029.

The organization is also considering a joint mission with JAXA, ESA, and NASA to enhance understanding and mitigation of asteroid threats.

ISRO chief urges development of asteroid deflection technology

ISRO chief's warning: Asteroid impact real possibility, we must prepare

By Mudit Dube 11:38 am Jul 04, 2024

What's the story Dr. S Somanath, the chief of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), has emphasized the real possibility of an asteroid hitting Earth and causing mass extinction. In an interview with News18, he stated, "If such an event happens on Earth, we all are extinct." He referred to the Apophis asteroid, considered one of the most hazardous near-Earth objects of our time, which is expected to pass by Earth in 2029 and again in 2036.

Technological preparedness

Somanath stressed the need for advancements in technology to predict and deflect potential asteroid impacts. He pointed out that while such catastrophic events may not occur within a human lifespan, they are frequent in the universe's history. "Our lifespan is 70-80 years and we don't see such catastrophe in our lifetime, so we take it for granted that these are not likely," he said. The ISRO chief further emphasized, "These are real possibilities. We must prepare ourselves."

Planetary defense

ISRO initiates planetary defense activities, collaborates internationally

ISRO has begun focused activities toward planetary defense, with Somanath highlighting the importance of international collaboration. He mentioned working with organizations like the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) and the Space Mission Planning Advisory Group (SMPAG) to address asteroid threats. "As a leading space nation, we need to take responsibility," he said. On World Asteroid Day, ISRO hosted a workshop featuring experts from JAXA and ESA discussing ongoing defense and asteroid monitoring activities.

Defense mission

ISRO plans participation in planetary defense mission

ISRO is planning to participate in a planetary defense mission ahead of Earth's close encounter with the Apophis asteroid in 2029. The aim is to raise awareness about asteroids threats and inspire innovative solutions for planetary defense. "When Apophis comes in the year 2029, we should be able to go and meet this asteroid when it is very close to Earth," Somanath said. Scientists are considering various ways to study the Apophis asteroid when it is 32,000km away from Earth.

Joint mission

ISRO considers collaboration on joint asteroid mission

ISRO is contemplating various capacities to study the Apophis asteroid, including potentially placing an instrument on the joint JAXA, ESA, and NASA Apophis asteroid mission. Somanath emphasized that ISRO must provide whatever support it can in order to participate and learn. "We must provide whatever support we can in the mission in order to participate and learn," he concluded. This collaboration would further enhance global efforts toward understanding and mitigating asteroid threats.