Next Article

Starliner is designed to accommodate up to 7 astronauts

NASA astronauts give tour of Boeing's Starliner docked at ISS

By Akash Pandey 01:43 pm Jun 10, 202401:43 pm

What's the story NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have given a tour of Boeing's Starliner capsule, currently docked at the International Space Station (ISS). The duo traveled to the ISS aboard the Starliner in the spacecraft's first crewed flight. The mission, which took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop a ULA Atlas V rocket on Wednesday, docked with the orbital outpost the following day.

Space tour

Astronauts showcase Starliner's features

Williams initiated the 10-minute tour, floating from the space station into the docked Starliner spacecraft. The video showcased the Starliner's control panels, switches, and knobs used to manage the spacecraft's systems. Wilmore praised the spacecraft's performance, stating, "Everything's been fantastic. The spacecraft has handled remarkably well, much better even than the simulator." He also mentioned that despite appearing slightly cramped, the vehicle felt "fairly roomy" for two people.

Emergency simulation

Potential emergency escape system tested

Wilmore, who is on his third space flight, revealed that they had already practiced a "safe haven event" using the Starliner. This scenario involves quickly entering the spacecraft and sealing the hatch in case of an emergency, such as hazardous space debris approaching the ISS. The Starliner could potentially serve as an emergency escape system in such situations. The spacecraft is designed to accommodate up to seven astronauts, but the next crewed flight will carry three.

Challenges

Starliner's first crewed flight faced technical challenges

The Starliner's first crewed flight encountered technical challenges during its journey to the ISS. The spacecraft experienced several helium leaks, which the mission team is currently monitoring. There was also an issue with the docking process involving the spacecraft's reaction control thrusters, but the crew successfully resolved it. These challenges are part of the ongoing flight test to validate the entire transportation system involving the Starliner.