Air India to receive its first Airbus A350-900 aircraft today

By Akash Pandey 12:47 pm Dec 23, 202312:47 pm

The A350-900 is configured with 28 business class, 24 premium economy, and 264 economy seats

Air India is gearing up to receive its first Airbus A350-900 at Delhi Airport today, as per reports. This aircraft is part of a massive 470-plane order by the Tata-owned airline. Air India will be the first Indian carrier to incorporate this advanced aircraft into its fleet. The A350-900 will give Air India a competitive edge in long-haul flights, thanks to its non-stop flight time of 16-17 hours and a maximum range of up to 20 hours.

A350-900 burns 25% less fuel than its older counterparts

In February, Air India placed a substantial order with Boeing and Airbus, acquiring a total of 70 wide-body and 400 narrow-body aircraft. This comprehensive order includes 40 Airbus A350s (20 A350-1000s and 20 A350-900s), 20 Boeing B787s, and 10 Boeing B777-9s for wide-body operations. 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing B737 MAX single-aisle aircraft are also part of the order. The Airbus A350-900 burns 25% less fuel than its older counterparts and stands out among wide-body aircraft.

Approximately 50 engineers pursuing licenses for A350 inspections

Earlier this month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted regulatory approvals for the A350's engineering line maintenance. In preparation, Air India sent engineers from its own team, Vistara, and AIX Connect—also Tata Group-owned—to train at the Airbus center in Toulouse. Around 50 engineers have completed training and are working on obtaining licenses to approve checks on the A350 aircraft. Initially, the plane will be operated in short-haul routes, said Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India.

Domestic operations to begin from January-end

An Air India official revealed that the A350-900 will be used for commercial domestic flights connecting metro cities by the end of January. It will take about 3-4 weeks after its arrival in India to complete extensive checks and approvals. The airline aims to add another five A350-900s to its fleet by March-April, with plans for them to be operational by May. As the number of A350s grows, so will the engineering and maintenance team dedicated to them.

Key parts and technologies to be designed in India

Airbus is working closely with Air India to ensure a smooth entry into service for the A350s, providing pilot and maintenance training and obtaining all necessary validations. An Airbus spokesperson highlighted the inclusion of Indian components and parts in the A350s, stating that, "the A350 will have key parts and technologies designed, built, and maintained in India." While several components and parts will come from Indian companies, advanced technologies will be supplied by Bengaluru-based Airbus India Engineering Centre.

New uniforms for ground and express staff

Following extensive planning over several months, the inaugural A350-900 aircraft, featuring the airline's fresh livery and interior, is set to touch down in Delhi today. As the company enhances its aircraft fleet, it is also revitalizing its overall image. Wilson has conveyed to the staff that upcoming uniform changes are on the horizon for both the airline's ground staff and Air India Express personnel. Notably, Air India recently unveiled updated uniforms for its cabin and cockpit crew.