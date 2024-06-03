Next Article

By Akash Pandey 09:24 am Jun 03, 202409:24 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has launched new redeem codes for June 3. These codes enable players to earn a variety of rewards like diamonds, pets, skins, weapons, and outfits without any monetary investment. The codes are typically available for a limited period between 12 to 18 hours and redemption is restricted to 500 players per day to ensure fairness.

The redeem codes for June 3 include: FC6A3Z28Q9O7X2I5, FJU65Y6HGR6YG5R2, FB5W8Y21R4P6F2E9, FS3J6C8D4H5M21V7 FX2O92I7N3T5Q1G8, FKI6JH4EG54FE45W, FTHG5E6RGHY564A1, FM5G7Q2P9H47R8D6 FKUJT76JUR676R73, F7HYEG5RTGE4E5B5, FE9V7X72R1N3K6M4

To redeem the codes, players must visit the redemption website, and log in using their credentials from supported platforms like Google, Facebook, Huawei, Apple, or VK. They will then be directed to a page where they can input the 12-digit redemption codes. After successful redemption, players can claim their rewards from the in-game mail section.