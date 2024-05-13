Next Article

Realme GT 6T to debut in India on May 22

By Akash Pandey 01:12 pm May 13, 202401:12 pm

What's the story Realme's new smartphone, the GT 6T, is slated to be launched in India on May 22 at 12:00pm. The device will be available for purchase through Amazon, Realme's official website, and select offline stores across the country. The design of this upcoming handset appears to closely resemble that of the Realme GT Neo6 SE, supporting recent speculations about it being a rebadged version of this model. A recent leak suggests the upcoming phone will be priced at ₹31,999.

The Realme GT 6T is confirmed to be available in a silver color with a glossy finish. The design includes dual rear cameras housed in two separate circular modules arranged vertically on the top left corner of the back panel. Additional features include dual LED flash units on a third circular island next to the cameras, power button and volume rockers on the right edge, and a USB Type-C port and speaker grille on the bottom edge.

The Realme GT 6T is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, which could be paired with Adreno 732 GPU, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. On the software front, Android 14-based Realme UI is expected. Under the hood, the device may house a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. It's also likely to have a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600-nits of peak brightness.

On the rear side, the Realme GT 6T may feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter. The front camera may use a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor.