Bumble founder envisions AI 'concierges' to revolutionize online dating

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:53 pm May 13, 202412:53 pm

What's the story Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of popular dating app Bumble, has suggested a future where personal AI "dating concierges" could potentially find matches for users. Speaking at the Bloomberg Technology Summit, she proposed a scenario where users could share their insecurities with an AI dating concierge. This concept involves AI technology scanning potential matches and suggesting a select few to users, thereby eliminating the need to interact with hundreds of people.

AI dating concierges: A concept similar to 'Black Mirror'

Wolfe Herd's vision of AI dating concierges has been likened to an episode of Netflix's Black Mirror, where an algorithm called "The System" determines individuals' compatibility. She envisions a world where the AI could scan all potential matches, for instance, in a city like San Francisco, and suggest only the top three matches. Despite its controversial nature, this concept is not entirely new as there are already instances of AI being used in online dating.

AI in online dating: Success stories and concerns

Aleksandr Zhadan, a Moscow resident, reportedly used OpenAI's GPT large language models to interact with over 5,000 women on dating apps, leading him to his current wife. However, concerns have been raised about the potential loss of personal agency if an algorithm speaks on behalf of individuals. Critics argue that current AI chatbots are inadequate for accurately representing user needs and desires, or identifying the perfect partner.

Bumble's steps toward AI integration in online dating

Bumble has already begun integrating AI into its platform with a feature called "Opening Move," which allows users to send out AI-created first messages, instead of writing their own. This move is seen as a step toward Wolfe Herd's vision of harnessing the power of AI in the world of online dating.