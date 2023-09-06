Realme Buds T300 debuts with ANC, 40 hours playback time

Technology

Realme Buds T300 debuts with ANC, 40 hours playback time

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 06, 2023 | 04:17 pm 2 min read

The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of playback time (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has released its latest wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds T300, in India at Rs. 2,199. They feature a semi-in-ear design similar to the AirPods Pro, 30dB Active Noise Cancellation, and a four-microphone system for clear calls. With up to 40 hours of total playback time and a quick 10-minute charge that provides seven hours of use, the Buds T300 is perfect for extended listening sessions. The sale starts on September 12.

Users can customize their listening via the Realme Link app

The Realme Buds T300 is designed to be lightweight and comfortable, featuring 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers with touch controls and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It has an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, making it suitable for outdoor activities. Users can customize their audio experience and receive software updates through the Realme Link app. The earbuds also offer ultra-low latency of 50ms in Game Mode.

Enhanced audio quality and color options

The Realme Buds T300 comes with a 360-degree spatial audio effect, enhancing the overall sound quality. The HTW Wire coil and N52 magnet further improve audio performance. The earbuds offer up to 40 hours of total playback time, with a 460mAh battery in the case and a 43mAh battery in each earbud. They offer up to 6.5 hours of listening time with ANC on and up to eight hours without it.

Special launch price and availability details

Priced at Rs. 2,299, the Realme Buds T300 will be available for a limited-time special price of Rs. 2,199. The sale begins on September 12 at 12:00pm via Amazon, Flipkart, the company's official e-store, and retail outlets. The TWS earbuds were launched alongside the Realme Narzo 60x 5G smartphone and come in Stylish Black and Youth White color options.

Share this timeline