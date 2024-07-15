In short Simplifying... In short OpenAI is under fire for allegedly imposing illegal restrictions on its employees and investors, preventing them from reporting securities violations to the SEC.

The company also faced criticism for an exit agreement that could strip former employees of their equity.

Despite OpenAI's CEO apologizing and promising reforms, whistleblowers are urging the SEC to take action to protect rights in the AI and tech industry.

SEC may investigate OpenAI's severance, non-disparagement, and non-disclosure agreements

OpenAI accused of imposing illegal restrictions on employees

By Akash Pandey 03:02 pm Jul 15, 202403:02 pm

What's the story OpenAI is facing allegations of imposing illegal restrictions on its employees' communication with government regulators. The accusations were made in a letter to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler by lawyers representing anonymous whistleblowers. The letter, obtained by The Washington Post, forms part of a formal complaint urging the SEC to investigate OpenAI's severance, non-disparagement, and non-disclosure agreements.

Agreement controversy

Agreements violate legal rights, claims letter

The whistleblowers' letter alleges that OpenAI's agreements "prohibited and discouraged both employees and investors from communicating with the SEC concerning securities violations." The letter also claims these agreements "forced employees to waive their rights to whistleblower incentives and compensation," requiring them to inform the company about any communication with government regulators. Evidence has been provided to the SEC showing that "OpenAI's prior NDAs violated the law by requiring its employees to sign illegally restrictive contracts."

Congressional response

Senator Grassley expresses concern over OpenAI's policies

The letter obtained by The Washington Post also highlights Senator Chuck Grassley's views and concerns. Grassley states "monitoring and mitigating the threats posed by AI is a part of Congress's constitutional responsibility to protect our national security, and whistleblowers will be essential to that task." He also expressed concern over OpenAI's policies and practices, stating "OpenAI's policies and practices appear to cast a chilling effect on whistleblowers' right to speak up and receive due compensation for their protected disclosures."

Exit agreement

OpenAI's employee exit agreement draws criticism

Earlier this year, OpenAI faced backlash over its employee exit agreement. Reports suggested that the agreement could potentially strip former employees of their vested equity if they refused to sign or violated their NDAs. In response to the criticism, CEO Sam Altman apologized stating that he was "very sorry." He also claimed that the company "never clawed anything back" and was already in the process of fixing the standard exit paperwork.

Call for enforcement

Whistleblowers urge SEC to take action against OpenAI

The whistleblowers' letter to the SEC follows an official complaint filed in June, urging the SEC to "take swift and aggressive steps" to enforce rules allegedly violated by OpenAI. The whistleblowers argue that enforcement is crucial "even if OpenAI is making reforms in light of the public disclosures of their illegal contracts." They believe this action is necessary to send a clear message that violations of employees' or investors' rights will not be tolerated in the AI and tech industry.