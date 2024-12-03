Why OpenAI has suspended access to its 'Sora' AI tool
OpenAI has temporarily suspended access to its yet-to-be-released video generation artificial intelligence (AI) tool, 'Sora.' The action comes after a group of artists, who were part of the 300-strong beta testing team, leaked the tool. The group, dubbed "Sora PR Puppets," created a public interface that offered free early access to Sora. They intended to let users experiment with this new AI video generator.
Artists criticize OpenAI's early access program
The "Sora PR Puppets" group, which consists of some 20 artists, has openly slammed OpenAI's early access program. In an open letter titled "DEAR CORPORATE AI OVERLORDS," they voiced their concerns over the way the company was treating creative professionals. The artists claimed they were basically doing unpaid work through bug testing and feedback for a $150 billion company.
Content approval requirements spark protest
The artists' protest was also driven by OpenAI's content approval requirements for Sora. These rules dictate that every video generated on the platform must be approved by the OpenAI team before it can be shared. The leaked version of Sora, let users create 10-second videos in up to 1080p resolution, complete with OpenAI's unique visual watermark.
The artist group has floated an open letter
In the wake of the leak, OpenAI has pulled all participants' access to Sora. The company had previously teased the launch of this tool earlier this year. After OpenAI suspended access, the artist group called on others who share their views to sign their open letter. Since then, the letter has received nearly 100 signatures.