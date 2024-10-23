Summarize Simplifying... In short OpenAI has appointed Aaron Chatterji, a Cornell and UC graduate with a passion for economics, as its first chief economist to study the economic impact of AI.

Chatterji is a professor of business and public policy at Duke University

Who is Aaron Chatterji, OpenAI's first chief economist

What's the story OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence research lab, has appointed Aaron Chatterji as its first-ever chief economist. Chatterji has previously served as the chief economist at the Commerce Department under President Joe Biden and as a senior economist in President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers. Apart from his political career, he is also a distinguished professor of business and public policy at Duke University.

Research role

Chatterji to lead research on AI's economic impacts

In his new role at OpenAI, Chatterji will lead research into the economic impact of artificial intelligence (AI). His research will look into how AI could potentially impact economic growth and job opportunities. This appointment highlights OpenAI's dedication to understanding and navigating the complicated intersection of economics and AI technology.

Background

His early life and educational background

A self-described "nerd," Chatterji displayed a passion for numbers from a young age. Growing up as an immigrant, he wanted to pursue a career in economics. After completing his schooling, Chatterji earned a B.A. in Economics from Cornell University in 2000. He furthered his studies by obtaining a Ph.D. from the University of California in 2006. His research interests primarily centered around entrepreneurship, innovation, and corporate social responsibility.

Strategic advantage

Chatterji's expertize in chip development to benefit OpenAI

Chatterji was instrumental in the Biden administration's implementation of the 2022 CHIPS Act, which provided around $280 billion for US computer chip development. His knowledge and political connections could be advantageous for OpenAI as it begins its own chip design efforts. The latest strategic hire further bolsters OpenAI's position in the fast-evolving domain of AI technology.

Compliance appointment

OpenAI also appoints new chief compliance officer

In another major move, OpenAI has hired Scott Schools as its new chief compliance officer. Schools, a former associate deputy attorney general and Uber's head of compliance, will work with OpenAI's board and other teams on legal requirements and ethics. These high-profile appointments highlight OpenAI's commitment to ethical AI development and regulatory compliance in its operations.