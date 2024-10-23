Summarize Simplifying... In short Reliance and Disney are merging to form a mega media entity, set to launch in November. The combined company will operate over 100 TV channels and Disney+ Hotstar, planning to broadcast the IPL 2025.

Reliance will hold a majority stake, while Disney will own 37%. The leadership roles are still being finalized, with Nita Ambani and Uday Shankar expected to be chair and vice-chair respectively.

The merge will create India's largest media and entertainment conglomerate, worth an estimated $8.5 billion

Reliance-Disney mega media entity set for November launch

By Mudit Dube 10:45 am Oct 23, 202410:45 am

What's the story The merger between Reliance Industries's Viacom18 and Walt Disney's Star India is likely to be completed by early November, according to the Economic Times. The union will create India's largest media and entertainment conglomerate, worth an estimated $8.5 billion. As part of the deal, Viacom18 will hand over its assets to Star India, which will be the operating company post-merger.

Post-merger operations

Merged entity to operate over 100 TV channels

The merged company will run over 100 TV channels and two streaming platforms. However, going forward, Disney+ Hotstar will be the surviving streaming platform, with plans to air the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. "Most of the formalities for the merger have been finalized, and the combined entity under Star India is set to take effect on November 7," reported the ET, citing a person familiar with the developments.

Regulatory hurdles

Merger awaits international clearances

The merger, which was announced on February 28, has been completed in a record eight months. It has received approvals from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). However, some international clearances in the European Union are still pending. "There are some markets where we (Star and Viacom18) and Walt Disney have a presence. We are awaiting those clearances," another person told ET.

Executive roles

Leadership and workforce of the merged entity

The leadership structure for the merged entity is still being finalized. Kevin Vaz and Kiran Mani are expected to serve as co-CEOs, managing an estimated workforce of around 8,000 employees. Vaz will likely head the entertainment division while Mani will oversee sports. K Madhavan, the country manager of Disney Star, is set to depart post-merger. Nita Ambani and Uday Shankar will assume roles as chair and vice-chair of the merged company, respectively.

Ownership distribution

Reliance to hold majority stake in merged unit

Reliance will have a majority stake of over 60% in the new combined unit — 16% directly and 47% through the Viacom18 Media business it largely owns — while Disney will own 37%. Ahead of the merger with Disney, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has approved the transfer of channels. This approval is specifically for non-news and current affairs television channels licenses.