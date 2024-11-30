Summarize Simplifying... In short To manage your YouTube history, sign in, click on your profile icon, and navigate to "Settings" then "Manage all history."

How to delete your YouTube search and watch history

What's the story YouTube keeps track of your searches and views to offer personalized content recommendations. However, you have the option to delete this history, ensuring that your past searches and views don't influence your future suggestions. Keep in mind that by clearing your search history, your previous searches will no longer show as suggestions in the search box. Here's how to delete your YouTube search and watch history and regain control over your recommendations.

Clearing your YouTube history

To clear your YouTube history, first sign in to your account. Next, click on the profile icon in the top right corner and go to "Settings." From here, click on "Manage all history," where you can delete individual videos, today's results, a custom range, or your entire watch history from the drop-down menu. You can also set an auto-delete option for search history. Alternatively, you can visit the My Activity page to manage your search and watch history.

Pausing your search and watch history

YouTube also allows you to pause your search/watch history. In the "Manage all history" settings, select "Saving your YouTube history," then deselect "Include your searches on YouTube" and "Include the YouTube videos you watch." This will prevent YouTube from tracking your search and watch activity.