Summarize Simplifying... In short Google has introduced a new 'Sending as' feature to enhance user recognition in group chats.

This allows users to customize their name and photo, and control who sees their profile with options like 'People you message', 'Only your contacts', or 'No one'.

If users accidentally share their profile with a spammer, Google advises to block and report the conversation, which will remove their profile information from that chat. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The notification shows up right above the text field in RCS conversations

Google now adds 'Sending as' profile notice to messages

By Akash Pandey 05:37 pm Nov 16, 202405:37 pm

What's the story Google has added a new feature to its messaging app, Google Messages, as reported by 9to5Google. The update, dubbed "Sending as," aims to remind users of the name and profile they're using to send messages. The notification shows up right above the text field in Rich Communication Services (RCS) conversations, showing the user's Google Account profile picture and name. The update was first rolled out with beta (version 2024111200RC00) and has now been spotted on the stable channel (version 2024102900RC01).

Profile customization

Customizing user profiles in Messages

The "Sending as" feature is a part of Google's larger effort to enhance user recognition, especially in group chats. The new feature also lets users customize their name and photo by heading to the "Your profile" menu in the top-right corner of the app. Any changes made here will redirect the users to their Google Account settings. Plus, they can control who sees their name and picture with three options: "People you message," "Only your contacts," or "No one."

Information

Google's advice on accidental profile sharing

Google recommends users who may have unknowingly shared their profile with a suspected spammer to block and report the conversation as spam. This will instantly remove the user's profile information from that conversation, stopping the spammer from seeing their profile name and picture.