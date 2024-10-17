Summarize Simplifying... In short Baba Siddique was murdered outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai, with two of the three attackers now in police custody. The third assailant, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, remains at large.

Baba Siddique was murdered on October 12

'Don't politicize his death': Baba Siddique's son demands justice

What's the story Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, has demanded justice for his father's brutal killing. In a heart-wrenching plea on social media platform X, Zeeshan wrote that his family is broken but his death must not be politicized and "definitely not go in vain." "My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people.. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!" he said.

Investigation update

Mumbai Police arrest 2 shooters, 3rd remains at large

Baba was shot dead by three men outside Zeeshan's Bandra East office around 9.30pm on October 12. The Mumbai police have arrested two of the three assailants involved in the attack: Dharmaraj Radhe Kashyap and Gurmail Singh. The third shooter, identified as Shivkumar Gautam, is still absconding. The probe has revealed that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were behind Baba's murder with Shubham Remeshwar Lonkar, alias Shubuu, believed to be the main conspirator.

Threats revealed

Zeeshan Siddique also targeted by shooters

Zeeshan was also reportedly a target of the shooters, having received threats days before the incident. The attackers were instructed to kill both Baba and Zeeshan if possible. If they could not attack both together, they were ordered to kill whoever they found first. The shooters had conducted reconnaissance for several days before the murder, traveling from their rented accommodation in Kurla (West) to Bandra daily to survey locations frequented by the Siddiques.

Manhunt initiated

Mumbai Police issue look out circular for main conspirator

The police recovered two Glock automatic pistols and 28 live rounds from the suspects. The shooters claimed they were contracted to kill both Baba and his son Zeeshan, receiving ₹50,000 each upfront for the hit. The arrested shooters, Gurmail and Dharamraj, reportedly learned shooting techniques from YouTube videos and practiced shooting without a magazine in Mumbai.