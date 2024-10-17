Hoax bomb threats to Indian flights traced to London, Germany
Central intelligence agencies have traced the IP addresses behind recent hoax bomb threats to airlines to London and Germany, the Indian Express reported. Over 20 Indian flights were targeted with the threats, which were spread on social media platform X and later declared fake after security checks. The agencies have asked X to share the IP addresses and deactivate the accounts associated with these threats.
Investigation reveals use of VPNs, legal action initiated
Preliminary investigation reports reveal the threats were posted from three separate handles, two of which have been traced to common IP addresses in London and Germany. The users reportedly used virtual private networks (VPNs) to conceal their identities. "Legal action has been initiated against those responsible for these false alarms," said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Aviation ministry considers stricter regulations, enhanced security
In light of the threats, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is considering stricter rules and harsher punishments for those indulging in such activities. This could include putting them on a no-fly list. The Union government is also looking to increase air marshal deployment on flights as part of enhanced security measures. The number of air marshals will increase from 35 to 100 on sensitive routes. A senior intelligence officer said these incidents could be a scheme to overwhelm security agencies.