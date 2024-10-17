Summarize Simplifying... In short Hoax bomb threats to Indian flights have been traced back to London and Germany, with the culprits using virtual private networks to hide their identities.

In response, India's Ministry of Civil Aviation is considering stricter regulations, including potentially banning these individuals from flying and increasing air marshal presence on flights.

These measures aim to enhance security and deter such disruptive activities. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Over 20 Indian flights were targeted

Hoax bomb threats to Indian flights traced to London, Germany

By Chanshimla Varah 06:57 pm Oct 17, 202406:57 pm

What's the story Central intelligence agencies have traced the IP addresses behind recent hoax bomb threats to airlines to London and Germany, the Indian Express reported. Over 20 Indian flights were targeted with the threats, which were spread on social media platform X and later declared fake after security checks. The agencies have asked X to share the IP addresses and deactivate the accounts associated with these threats.

Investigation progress

Investigation reveals use of VPNs, legal action initiated

Preliminary investigation reports reveal the threats were posted from three separate handles, two of which have been traced to common IP addresses in London and Germany. The users reportedly used virtual private networks (VPNs) to conceal their identities. "Legal action has been initiated against those responsible for these false alarms," said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Security measures

Aviation ministry considers stricter regulations, enhanced security

In light of the threats, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is considering stricter rules and harsher punishments for those indulging in such activities. This could include putting them on a no-fly list. The Union government is also looking to increase air marshal deployment on flights as part of enhanced security measures. The number of air marshals will increase from 35 to 100 on sensitive routes. A senior intelligence officer said these incidents could be a scheme to overwhelm security agencies.