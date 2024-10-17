Summarize Simplifying... In short Eight coaches of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed in Assam, prompting a temporary halt of train operations on the Lumding-Badarpur line.

An investigation is underway, while a medical relief train has been dispatched for rescue and restoration.

Helpline numbers have been set up at Lumding for those affected and for updates on the situation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident took place at 3:55pm

8 coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derails in Assam

By Chanshimla Varah 06:48 pm Oct 17, 202406:48 pm

What's the story Eight coaches of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed at Dibalong station in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place at 3:55pm Northeast Frontier Railway officials said. Thankfully, there were no reports of deaths or serious injuries. The derailed coaches included the power car and the engine of the train.

Response action

Relief measures initiated, train operations suspended

The cause of the derailment is under investigation. In the wake of the incident, an accident relief medical train has been dispatched from Lumding to the site. The train is accompanied by senior officers who are overseeing rescue and restoration efforts. Train operations on the Lumding-Badarpur single-line hill section have been temporarily suspended following the derailment.

Public information

Helpline numbers established for derailment incident

To help those affected by the derailment and provide timely updates, helpline numbers have been established at Lumding: 03674 263120 and 03674 263126. The incident came just days after 12 coaches of the 12578 Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed after it collided with a stationary goods train in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district. No casualties were reported, but 19 people were injured.