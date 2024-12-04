Spotify Wrapped for 2024 is now live: Check now!
Spotify has launched its annual Wrapped feature for 2024, bringing some cool new tools. One of them is an AI-generated podcast summarizing your listening habits. The one-of-a-kind feature was created using Google's AI note-taking tech, NotebookLM. It creates a podcast with two AI "hosts" discussing your top songs, artists, and genres for the year. The service is available to free and Premium users in English-speaking nations like the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Ireland.
Spotify's partnership with Google for AI integration
Speaking at a press briefing, Spotify's Senior Director of Product for Personalization, Molly Holder, expressed excitement over the collaboration with Google. "At Spotify, of course, we love audio, we love podcasts and we're always looking to be where our users are listening," Holder said. She called the partnership an exciting integration that fits perfectly with their mission of meeting users' needs.
New features track users' evolving music preferences
Spotify Wrapped 2024 also comes with a feature that tracks how your music tastes have changed over the year. It assigns up to three musical phrases for each month like "heatwave," "beach," and "reggaeton." The app also curates a personalized "music evolution" playlist featuring your favorite songs from the year and new music tailored to your taste.
AI DJ and playlist creation for Premium users
Spotify's AI DJ also play a part in this year's Wrapped. Premium subscribers can use it to generate playlists based on the year's data with prompts like "Make me a playlist of songs that represent my music journey over the year." Other updates include seeing your longest listening streak for your top five artists, and an improved "share" button indicating if the audio you're sharing is in your top 100 songs, top 20 artists, or top five podcasts.
Most streamed artists and songs on Spotify in 2024
Globally, the most-streamed artists on Spotify in 2024 were Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish. Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso was the most-streamed song. Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology topped as the most-streamed album while the top podcast was The Joe Rogan Experience.