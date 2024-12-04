Summarize Simplifying... In short Spotify Wrapped 2024 is live, featuring a music evolution tracker that shows how your tastes have changed throughout the year.

Premium users can enjoy an AI DJ that creates playlists based on their musical journey.

The most-streamed artists globally were Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Billie Eilish, with Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso being the most-streamed song. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

AI-generated podcast is a new addition

Spotify Wrapped for 2024 is now live: Check now!

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:53 pm Dec 04, 202407:53 pm

What's the story Spotify has launched its annual Wrapped feature for 2024, bringing some cool new tools. One of them is an AI-generated podcast summarizing your listening habits. The one-of-a-kind feature was created using Google's AI note-taking tech, NotebookLM. It creates a podcast with two AI "hosts" discussing your top songs, artists, and genres for the year. The service is available to free and Premium users in English-speaking nations like the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Ireland.

Collaboration details

Spotify's partnership with Google for AI integration

Speaking at a press briefing, Spotify's Senior Director of Product for Personalization, Molly Holder, expressed excitement over the collaboration with Google. "At Spotify, of course, we love audio, we love podcasts and we're always looking to be where our users are listening," Holder said. She called the partnership an exciting integration that fits perfectly with their mission of meeting users' needs.

Music evolution

New features track users' evolving music preferences

Spotify Wrapped 2024 also comes with a feature that tracks how your music tastes have changed over the year. It assigns up to three musical phrases for each month like "heatwave," "beach," and "reggaeton." The app also curates a personalized "music evolution" playlist featuring your favorite songs from the year and new music tailored to your taste.

Enhanced features

AI DJ and playlist creation for Premium users

Spotify's AI DJ also play a part in this year's Wrapped. Premium subscribers can use it to generate playlists based on the year's data with prompts like "Make me a playlist of songs that represent my music journey over the year." Other updates include seeing your longest listening streak for your top five artists, and an improved "share" button indicating if the audio you're sharing is in your top 100 songs, top 20 artists, or top five podcasts.

Streaming statistics

Most streamed artists and songs on Spotify in 2024

Globally, the most-streamed artists on Spotify in 2024 were Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish. Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso was the most-streamed song. Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology topped as the most-streamed album while the top podcast was The Joe Rogan Experience.