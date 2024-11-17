Gmail to let you create temporary addresses for added privacy
Google is said to be working on a new feature for its Gmail service, called "Shield Email." The potential addition was first spotted by Android Authority in the latest version of the Gmail Android app. The idea behind "Shield Email" is to give users a temporary email address that they can share with third parties, rather than their personal one.
How does the feature work?
The "Shield Email" feature is aimed at forwarding any emails received on the temporary address, straight to the user's primary inbox. This way, users can manage their email traffic and avoid spam. If a user feels they don't want to receive emails on their temporary address anymore, they can just get rid of it instead of going through spam filters.
Likely to be a receive-only service
It is speculated that Google's "Shield Email" feature would only support incoming emails, not outgoing ones. This restriction is presumably in place to prevent any potential misuse of the service. Also, a screenshot from Autofill with Google indicates that users might get the option to create multiple "Shielded Emails" at the same time, adding versatility to this potential new feature.
'Shield Email' is still in development
As of now, the "Shielded Email" feature is just a concept, discovered through text references within the Gmail app. Google has not officially commented on this potential new feature. So, it's unclear whether this will be fully developed and launched or if it might get discontinued during the development process.