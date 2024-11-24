Summarize Simplifying... In short India's National Consumer Helpline (NCH) is set to introduce AI-based features and multilingual chatbots, allowing consumers to lodge complaints in their local languages.

The upgrade, dubbed NCH 2.0, comes amid a surge in helpline usage and is part of a broader effort to streamline the complaint filing process.

The NCH is also partnering with over 1,000 firms, including those with high grievance numbers, to expedite complaint resolution.

Consumers can reach the NCH through various channels, including a toll-free number, WhatsApp, SMS, email, and a mobile app. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The NCH has seen a massive surge in usage

National Consumer Helpline to introduce AI-based features, multilingual chatbots

By Akash Pandey 06:00 pm Nov 24, 202406:00 pm

What's the story India's National Consumer Helpline (NCH) is all set to get a major upgrade with the addition of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The upgraded system, dubbed NCH 2.0, will be equipped with speech recognition and multilingual chatbots. This tech transformation will make the process of filing consumer complaints in different local languages much easier.

Information

NCH 2.0: A leap in consumer protection

The introduction of AI capabilities into the NCH marks a major shift in India's consumer protection platform. Currently, the system works in 17 languages, but with the upgrade to NCH 2.0, consumers will be able to lodge complaints through voice input in their local languages.

User growth

Helpline usage sees significant increase amid technological upgrades

The NCH has seen a massive surge in usage, with monthly calls jumping to 141,817 in January 2024 from 14,795 in January 2015. Monthly complaint registrations have also more than tripled to 112,468 this year from 37,062 in 2017. The Department of Consumer Affairs said that these tech upgrades are aimed at making the grievance filing process more seamless and efficient.

Strategic partnerships

Partnering with over 1,000 firms for faster complaint resolution

As part of its Convergence Program, the NCH has also announced strategic partnerships with over 1,000 companies. The initiative seeks to speed up the resolution of consumer complaints. The program has grown to include major firms across sectors such as e-commerce, travel, education, and banking. The number of participating companies has grown nearly fourfold from 263 in 2017 to 1,009 currently.

Upcoming discussions

NCH to discuss partnership with companies with high grievance numbers

The Department of Consumer Affairs has flagged a few major companies with high grievance numbers, such as Delhivery Ltd and Domino's Pizza. They are set to hold talks next week to bring them on board the partnership program. This comes as part of the department's continued efforts to strengthen consumer protection and fast-track the resolution of complaints through strategic partnerships.

Access channels

Multiple channels available for consumers to access NCH

Consumers can contact the NCH via a toll-free number (1915), WhatsApp, SMS, email, and a dedicated mobile app. If complaints are not resolved, they can be escalated to the Consumer Commission under the Consumer Protection Act of 2019. This multi-channel approach ensures that consumers have multiple ways to voice their concerns and seek redressal.