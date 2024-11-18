Summarize Simplifying... In short Google has issued a warning about five online scam trends: AI impersonation of celebrities, cryptocurrency fraud, cloning of apps and websites, landing page cloaking, and exploitation of high-profile events.

To stay safe, Google advises users to verify content authenticity, scrutinize investment offers, and use its Enhanced Protection in Chrome and "About this result" feature.

The advisory highlights five major scam trends

Stay safe! Google issues advisory about latest online scam tactics

By Akash Pandey 06:31 pm Nov 18, 202406:31 pm

What's the story Google has launched a new campaign to educate users about the latest online fraud tactics and make them digitally safe. The advisory, prepared by Google's Trust & Safety (T&S) teams, highlights five major scam trends and offers practical safety advice. The move comes to protect users against these threats, which are often carried out by international crime networks using advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfakes.

Major trends

Impersonation and cryptocurrency-related frauds

The first scam trend identified by Google is the impersonation of celebrities and public figures using AI and deepfake technology. These scams usually promote fake giveaways or investments. To combat this, Google has developed tools like SynthID that can detect AI-generated content. The second trend is related to cryptocurrency investment fraud, where scammers make unrealistic promises tied to cryptocurrency schemes while impersonating trusted figures for credibility. To prevent such fraudulent activities, the company has strict financial ad policies in place.

Cloning scams

Cloning scams and their impact

The third trend highlighted by Google is the cloning of apps and landing pages, where scammers create fake websites or apps mimicking legitimate ones to steal data or spread malware. Cloning scams also include the creation of fake employee portals to break into corporate environments. A common example is the creation of counterfeit customer support portals, that fool users into giving away sensitive information or paying for non-existent services.

Event frauds

Landing page cloaking and exploiting high-profile events

The fourth trend, landing page cloaking, involves malicious pages hiding their true nature to bypass moderation systems and direct users to fake product sites or scareware campaigns. The last trend Google identified is the exploitation of big events like elections, natural disasters, and popular shows. Scammers use these events to promote fake charities or products. For example, during the April solar eclipse, there were scams promoting counterfeit products falsely associated with NASA.

Safety tips

Google's safety tips for users

To help users navigate these threats, Google's advisory includes several safety tips like verifying content authenticity, and scrutinizing investment offers. Google recommends looking for unnatural expressions or anomalies in media of public figures to spot deepfakes. It also suggests being skeptical of promises of guaranteed or too high returns, and comparing the URL clicked with the page landed on. The tech giant recommends enabling Enhanced Protection in Chrome and using its "About this result" feature for insights on web sources.