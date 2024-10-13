Summarize Simplifying... In short Star Health, a $4 billion company, is grappling with a major data breach crisis, with a ransom demand of ₹57L. The company's shares have dropped by 11% since the news broke on September 20.

Despite allegations, Star Health found no evidence of its chief security officer's involvement in the leak.

Despite allegations, Star Health found no evidence of its chief security officer's involvement in the leak.

The company is now working with Indian cybersecurity authorities to trace the hacker, known as xenZen, and is suing Telegram and the hacker over the incident.

The hacker used Telegram chatbots

Star Health faces ₹57L ransom demand after significant data breach

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:59 am Oct 13, 202410:59 am

What's the story Star Health, India's top health insurance provider, has confirmed that it received a ransom demand of $68,000 (around ₹57.2 lakh). This comes after a major data breach that exposed sensitive customer information. The company is now collaborating with Indian cybersecurity authorities to trace the person behind this cyberattack. The hacker used Telegram chatbots and a website to leak customers' confidential data, including tax details and medical claim documents.

Market impact

Market value and share price impacted

The data breach has triggered a major business and reputational crisis for Star Health, which is estimated to be worth around $4 billion. Ever since the news of the data leak broke out on September 20, the company's shares have plummeted by 11%. Following this cyberattack, Star Health has launched internal investigations and is suing both Telegram and the hacker.

Internal investigation

Star Health denies allegations against chief security officer

In a recent development, Star Health has denied allegations of its chief security officer's involvement in the data leak. The company said it found no evidence of wrongdoing by Amarjeet Khanuja, though an internal investigation is still underway. This statement was issued in response to queries from Indian stock exchanges following a Reuters report on the matter.

Cybersecurity collaboration

Star Health seeks assistance from Indian cybersecurity authorities

Star Health has also sought help from Indian cybersecurity authorities to help trace the hacker, who goes by the name xenZen. The company has also expressed anger over Telegram's refusal to share account details, or permanently suspend accounts associated with the hacker despite repeated notices. Telegram, a Dubai-based messaging app, had previously said that it removed the chatbots when Reuters brought them to its attention.