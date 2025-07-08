'Alice in Borderland' Season 3 gets release date, new trailer

Netflix has announced that the third season of its popular Japanese thriller series, Alice in Borderland, will premiere on September 25, 2025. The show, based on Haro Aso's manga series, follows a bunch of people who are transported to a parallel universe where they must play deadly games to survive. The second season was released in December 2022 and became Netflix Japan's most-watched title.