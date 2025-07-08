'Alice in Borderland' Season 3 gets release date, new trailer
What's the story
Netflix has announced that the third season of its popular Japanese thriller series, Alice in Borderland, will premiere on September 25, 2025. The show, based on Haro Aso's manga series, follows a bunch of people who are transported to a parallel universe where they must play deadly games to survive. The second season was released in December 2022 and became Netflix Japan's most-watched title.
Plot and cast
Here's the official synopsis of Season 3
In the third season, Arisu potrayed by Kento Yamazaki returns to the dangerous "Borderland" to rescue Usagi played by Tao Tsuchiya, who has been kidnapped by a mysterious scholar. They must navigate through the unseen "Joker" stage with new players in order to return home. The cast also consists of Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, and Katsuya Maiguma.
Twitter Post
'Time to brave the game once again'
ALICE IN BORDERLAND SEASON 3 🃏 September 25— Netflix (@netflix) July 7, 2025
Arisu escaped Borderland once. It's time to brave the games once again. pic.twitter.com/abULqscWmm
New additions
New cast members to be introduced in Season 3
The third season of Alice in Borderland will also introduce several new characters. The new cast members include Kotaro Daigo, Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Tina Tamashiro, Kento Kaku, Hyunri, and Hiroyuki Ikeuchi. The show is written by Yasuko Kuramitsu and Shinsuke Sato and has been developed by Robot with production cooperation from The Seven. Akira Morii and Tomoki Takase are the producers.