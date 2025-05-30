What's the story

The second season of The Gentlemen, a Netflix series inspired by Guy Ritchie's 2019 film, has officially begun production in the UK.

The show follows the adventures of Eddie Horniman (Theo James) and Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) as they navigate the criminal underworld.

Netflix announced the start of production with a new promo featuring James and Scodelario getting into character.