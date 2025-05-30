All we know about Netflix's 'The Gentlemen 2'
What's the story
The second season of The Gentlemen, a Netflix series inspired by Guy Ritchie's 2019 film, has officially begun production in the UK.
The show follows the adventures of Eddie Horniman (Theo James) and Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) as they navigate the criminal underworld.
Netflix announced the start of production with a new promo featuring James and Scodelario getting into character.
Production insights
'The Gentlemen' Season 2: Plot and cast details
The first season saw Eddie become the new Duke of Halstead after his father's death, inheriting an illegal weed farm run by Susie and her crime boss father Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone).
In Season 2, a year has passed since Eddie and Susie's partnership began in Bobby's criminal empire. As they expand their business, they face tough decisions about Bobby's increasingly questionable decisions.
Cast updates
'The Gentlemen' Season 2: New and returning cast members
The second season of The Gentlemen will see the return of James, Scodelario, Daniel Ings (The Crown), Winstone, Joely Richardson (Renegade Nell), Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Jasmine Blackborow (Legends), Michael Vu (Sumotherhood), Harry Goodwins (One Spoon of Chocolate, Sunset Drive), and Ruby Sear.
New additions to the cast include Hugh Bonneville, Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli, Michele Morrone, and Sergio Castellitto.
Production details
'The Gentlemen' Season 2: Creative team and release date
The Gentlemen is produced by Moonage Pictures and Miramax Television for Netflix.
The executive producers include Ritchie; Will Gould, Read, Frith Tiplady, and Simon Crawford Collins for Moonage Pictures; and Ivan Atkinson. Laura Jackson and Max Keene are producers.
The series will be directed by Ritchie and Eran Creevy, with Ritchie and Read as writers.
The premiere date for the second season is yet to be announced.
Twitter Post
The stage is set for Season 2
Oi, behave.— Netflix (@netflix) May 28, 2025
The Gentlemen Season 2, starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario, is NOW IN PRODUCTION. pic.twitter.com/zAG4SLDVSS