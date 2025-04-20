What's the story

After almost a decade in the industry, Bhumi Pednekar will be making her web series debut with Netflix's The Royals.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pednekar shared how she had previously rejected a few successful shows.

"I have had the opportunity to read some phenomenal shows that have gone on and become huge successes. But I never connected with them the way I connected with The Royals."

She also revealed why she finally accepted the upcoming series.