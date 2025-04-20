Why Bhumi Pednekar said yes to Netflix's 'The Royals'
After almost a decade in the industry, Bhumi Pednekar will be making her web series debut with Netflix's The Royals.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pednekar shared how she had previously rejected a few successful shows.
"I have had the opportunity to read some phenomenal shows that have gone on and become huge successes. But I never connected with them the way I connected with The Royals."
She also revealed why she finally accepted the upcoming series.
Genre preference
'Rom com is, hands down, my most favorite genre'
Pednekar's decision to join The Royals was influenced by both the script and the genre.
She expressed her fondness for romantic comedies, saying, "Rom com is, hands down, my most favorite genre. I don't think we make enough of those."
"I grew up reading Mills & Boon. That's why I love Korean dramas, because there is so much romance there."
Character portrayal
Pednekar's unique role in 'The Royals'
In The Royals, Pednekar plays a corporate executive pulled into India's erstwhile royal society.
The actor said her character was "unlike anything I have done."
"I haven't really ventured into this space of urban glamor the way I have with this show. What I love about The Royals is that, yes, it is good-looking, it has romance at its core, but it is also very nuanced."
"It has beautiful themes about sisterhood, friendship, and love for all."
Star-studded lineup
Ensemble cast of 'The Royals' and release date
The Royals also stars a star-studded cast including Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, and Chunky Pandey.
The show will premiere on Netflix on May 9.
Pednekar was last seen in the comedy film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.