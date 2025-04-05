All about 'Pulse,' Netflix's answer to 'Grey's Anatomy'
What's the story
Netflix has launched a new medical series titled Pulse, set in the bustling emergency room of a Miami hospital, Medical Center.
The show follows the life of Dr. Danielle "Danny" Simms, a third-year resident who unexpectedly finds herself promoted to chief resident after the suspension of Dr. Xander Phillips, the respected chief resident. But there's a twist behind this promotion.
Here is everything we know about the OTT giant's first-ever English-language medical procedural.
Plot details
'Pulse' explores complex relationships amid crisis
The plot of Pulse explores the complicated relationship of Danny (Willa Fitzgerald) and Xander (Colin Woodell) as they acclimatize to their new roles.
While Xander is supposed to start his suspension, he is forced to stay back when a hurricane hits Miami, flooding the hospital with traumatic cases.
This crisis results in a lockdown at Maguire, and further complicates matters for Danny and Xander.
Why?
Because, Xander was suspended because of Danny's complaint!
Cast and crew
'Pulse' features a star-studded cast and crew
Apart from Fitzgerald and Woodell, other notable names in the cast include Jack Bannon as Tom Cole, Jessie T. Usher as Sam Elijah, Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan, Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez, and Jessy Yates as Harper Simms.
Justina Machado, Santiago Segura, Jessica Rothe, Nestor Carbonell, Arturo Del Puerto, Ash Santos, Sophia Torres, Charlayne Woodard, and JR Ramirez also star in pivotal roles.
Production details
'Pulse' is filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Pulse was filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. The series consists of 10 episodes, all of which are available for streaming on Netflix at the moment.
The show ensures an immersive dive into the high-stakes world of emergency medicine, mixing personal drama with professional challenges.
Will it be able to become this generation's Grey's Anatomy? Only time will tell.