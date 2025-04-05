The plot of Pulse explores the complicated relationship of Danny (Willa Fitzgerald) and Xander (Colin Woodell) as they acclimatize to their new roles.

While Xander is supposed to start his suspension, he is forced to stay back when a hurricane hits Miami, flooding the hospital with traumatic cases.

This crisis results in a lockdown at Maguire, and further complicates matters for Danny and Xander.

Why?

Because, Xander was suspended because of Danny's complaint!