What's the story

Two most awaited films—Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly and Sunny Deol's Jaat—will be released on April 10.

Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, a company known for its aggressive promotional strategies, is seeing a surprisingly low-key campaign this time around, stirring discussions in the industry.

Despite high expectations and pan-India appeal, there's hardly any buzz around its release.

What's interesting is that Jaat is also backed by Mythri.