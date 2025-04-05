Ajith Kumar and Sunny Deol films to clash April 10
What's the story
Two most awaited films—Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly and Sunny Deol's Jaat—will be released on April 10.
Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, a company known for its aggressive promotional strategies, is seeing a surprisingly low-key campaign this time around, stirring discussions in the industry.
Despite high expectations and pan-India appeal, there's hardly any buzz around its release.
What's interesting is that Jaat is also backed by Mythri.
Box office predictions
'Jaat' to open with estimated earnings of ₹10-12cr
While the trailer of Jaat was well-received by exhibitors and audiences, the overall buzz is decent.
Industry estimates indicate that Jaat can open anywhere between ₹10-12cr net on its first day. However, aggressive marketing is absent for this film as well.
Deol's fans, who expected a big launch for the film after his success with Gadar 2, hope poor promotions aren't a hindrance.
Film importance
'Good Bad Ugly' crucial for Kumar's comeback
Kumar's Good Bad Ugly is important for him to stage a successful comeback after the debacle of Vidaamuyarchi.
AK fans can hardly wait to see if the flick will find its way to a larger audience, given, it did not have a strong promotional push.
The fate of these movies will decide if Mythri Movie Makers's quiet strategy will pay off or not.
Fans are still wondering if any last-minute surprises will spark interest in these hotly anticipated movies.