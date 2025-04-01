Saif Ali Khan's attacker's bail hearing adjourned to April 4
What's the story
The bail plea hearing of Shariful Islam, the key suspect in the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, was deferred on Tuesday.
The adjournment was because the police failed to file their response in court.
The next hearing is scheduled for Friday (April 4), when the court has directed the police to file their response to the bail application.
Defense argument
Plea claims innocence and improper registration of FIR
According to Hindustan Times, in his plea, Islam (also known as Shehzad) has maintained his innocence and claimed that the case against him is false.
The application, filed by lawyer Ajay Gawali, argues the FIR was wrongly registered. Shehzad also claimed full cooperation with the investigation, stating that all evidence was with police and could not be tampered with.
Khan was attacked in January when Shehzad allegedly broke into his residence, causing severe injuries to his spine and other areas.
Evidence presented
Significant evidence linking Shehzad to Khan's attack
Currently being heard in the Bandra Magistrate Court, the case will be transferred to the Sessions Court after the police file its chargesheet.
The Mumbai Police have said they have enough evidence to link Shehzad to the attack.
Investigators said he entered India via Bangladesh and stayed at various places in Kolkata before coming to Mumbai.