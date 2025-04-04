Everything to know about 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' cast, release
What's the story
The much-loved Indian reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a comeback with its 15th season, and fans can't keep calm!
Based on reports, the show, famous for its heart-pounding stunts, might premiere on Colors TV on July 27, 2025, at 9:30pm.
Rohit Shetty will be hosting the show once again, taking contestants through thrilling stunts.
The shoot is expected to take place in May at an undisclosed international location.
Contestants
'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' contestants list
The excitement around Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is building, with speculations and updates pouring in.
While Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav won't participate due to a back injury, fellow YouTuber Abhishek Malhan also confirmed via Instagram Live that he's skipping the show.
Avinash Mishra and Isha Malviya, known for their stints in Bigg Boss and TV shows like Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke and Udaariyaan, are "almost confirmed" as contestants, according to Zoom/Telly Talk India.
Streaming details
How to watch 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' on JioHotstar?
For those who like to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 online, the show will be streamed on JioHotstar.
To catch it, download the JioHotstar app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, log in with your Jio number or Jio ID, and look up Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in the search bar.
Click on the episode you want to watch and enjoy the nail-biting adventures from your favorite screen.