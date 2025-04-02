What's the story

The popular John Wick franchise will continue with a fifth installment, John Wick: Chapter 5, with Keanu Reeves reprising his iconic role as the titular hitman.

The announcement was made by Lionsgate at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Director Chad Stahelski will also return for this sequel.

The previous installment had concluded with the apparent death of the assassin, but Lionsgate is going ahead with the sequel.