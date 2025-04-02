'John Wick 5' confirmed: Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski reunite
The popular John Wick franchise will continue with a fifth installment, John Wick: Chapter 5, with Keanu Reeves reprising his iconic role as the titular hitman.
The announcement was made by Lionsgate at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Director Chad Stahelski will also return for this sequel.
The previous installment had concluded with the apparent death of the assassin, but Lionsgate is going ahead with the sequel.
Production details
Lionsgate's confidence in the 'John Wick: Chapter 5' team
Lionsgate is developing the upcoming movie with Thunder Road producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Stahelski, and Reeves.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson expressed confidence in the team, stating, "Keanu, Chad, Basil, and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world."
"We can't wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next."
Box office performance
'John Wick: Chapter 4' achieved global success
John Wick: Chapter 4, which was released in 2023, crossed $440 million at the global box office.
The movie ended with Ian McShane's Winston and Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King looking at a grave with John Wick's name on it.
The franchise started with the original John Wick in 2014, wherein Reeves portrayed the titular hitman who returns to the criminal underworld after retirement.
Franchise expansion
'John Wick' universe expands with new projects
The John Wick franchise is also expanding with an animated prequel film and a Caine-centric standalone adventure. starring and directed by Donnie Yen.
The animated prequel will explore Wick's origins as he completes the Impossible Task to free himself from his obligation to the High Table.
These projects will join the upcoming spinoff Ballerina, featuring Ana de Armas, due in theaters on June 6.
Reeves will be seen in Ballerina before returning in John Wick 5.