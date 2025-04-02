What's the story

Director James Gunn revealed a sneak peek of his upcoming film, Superman, at CinemaCon.

The footage showed Superman, played by David Corenswet, being dragged into the Fortress of Solitude by his dog Krypto after a battle.

The clip echoed much of the imagery from the December trailer, showing a scene where Superman reprimands Krypto for causing chaos in the fortress.

The film releases on July 11, 2025.