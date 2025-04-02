James Gunn debuts Fortress of Solitude in new 'Superman' footage
What's the story
Director James Gunn revealed a sneak peek of his upcoming film, Superman, at CinemaCon.
The footage showed Superman, played by David Corenswet, being dragged into the Fortress of Solitude by his dog Krypto after a battle.
The clip echoed much of the imagery from the December trailer, showing a scene where Superman reprimands Krypto for causing chaos in the fortress.
The film releases on July 11, 2025.
Information
What is the Fortress of Solitude?
According to the comics, the Fortress of Solitude is a base for Superman to store machinery and weapons from Krypton. Located in a mountain on the outskirts of Metropolis, this first appeared in Superman #17. Nobody knows the exact location of the headquarters, though, except for Superman's closest allies (such as Lois Lane and Batman).
Box office outlook
Warner Bros. celebrated 'Superman' amid box office downturn
Warner Bros. showcased its upcoming films at CinemaCon, with Superman taking center stage.
The studio expressed hope that the film, dubbed "the summer of Superman" by Gunn, could help boost the box office amid a downturn.
Corenswet, who plays Superman, emphasized the honor of portraying such an iconic character.
Director's perspective
This celebrates kindness and human love: Gunn
Gunn also revealed his vision for the film.
He said, "I want people to have that magical feeling when they come out of the movie and they love the person they came with a little more than when they went in."
"This is a movie that celebrates kindness and human love," he added.
The film intends to provide a brighter, more optimistic take on Superman, leaving behind the darker palettes of earlier DC movies.
Cast revelations
'Superman' cast and behind-the-scenes insights
Nicholas Hoult, who portrays Lex Luthor in the movie, revealed that seeing Corenswet fly onto the set on wires was incredible.
"Here's the actor who is supposed to play the bad guy, but I've got this grin on my face. I turn around and everyone behind me has the same expression on their face," he said.
The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.