Aquaman, Wonder Woman missing from DCU's upcoming slate

Why top-grossing superheroes, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, left out of DCU

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am May 30, 2024

What's the story The DC Universe, under the guidance of James Gunn and Peter Safran, has unveiled its first 12 projects, surprisingly excluding Aquaman and Wonder Woman—the two most commercially successful heroes of the previous DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Despite their proven box office success, these characters are absent from the Gods and Monsters chapter of DCU. What could be the possible reason behind their move? Let's decode.

Why does this story matter?

Aquaman and Wonder Woman, without having any previous big-screen adaptations, managed to outperform even Batman and Superman at the box office. The films claimed the top spots in the list of highest-grossing DCEU solo movies. They also secured the first and third positions on the list of highest-grossing DCEU movies overall, surpassing films such as Suicide Squad, Man of Steel, and Justice League. The question remains: Will DCU suffer by excluding these two superheroes?

Overlooked characters and established icons, is DCU's new focus

The DCU is set to introduce early on DCEU icons like Superman and Batman, while also bringing attention to previously "overlooked" characters such as the Green Lantern. Additionally, established characters like Peacemaker and Amanda Waller are slated for a return. This new direction comes even though Aquaman and Wonder Woman—directed by James Wan and Patty Jenkins respectively—were the highest-grossing solo movie performers in the DCEU.

New chapter begins with 'Superman' and 'Batman'

The DCU is set to kick off with Gunn's Superman solo movie, three years after Henry Cavill's final appearance as the character. A new Batman will also be introduced in Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold. These two iconic characters will make their DCU debut much sooner than Wonder Woman and Aquaman. This approach seems logical for a new franchise aiming to establish its take on these characters before expanding its universe.

New strategy also includes exploring lesser-known DC characters

The Gods and Monsters chapter of DCU is exploring other corners of DC's extensive lore, such as The Authority, Creature Commandos, and Swamp Thing. These lesser-known characters could serve as a "palate cleanser" for fans who grew too attached to DCEU's version of Aquaman and Wonder Woman. Time and again, box office numbers have proven audiences' attachment to Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa's Aquaman. Their casting, costumes, and character arcs are still fresh in their minds.

What is DCU's future plan for Wonder Woman and Aquaman?

The DCU series Paradise Lost will explore Themyscira from a different character's perspective, likely setting the stage for Wonder Woman's DCU debut. A similar approach may be taken for Aquaman's kingdom, Atlantis. This suggests that even though the DCU might give Wonder Woman and Aquaman a similarly sized role as the DCEU, there will be enough visible differences between both versions that the wait will be worth it.