No, Anup Soni wasn't involved in Congress's video against Kejriwal
What's the story
Actor Anup Soni, who has appeared in television serials like Uttaran and Saaya, recently got caught in a political controversy.
A clip from one of his shows was used without his permission in a campaign ad by the Congress party.
The ad was intended to attack Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Now, the Crime Patrol host has spoken out.
Video details
The campaign video featured a clip from 'Crime Patrol'
The campaign video, shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Congress, opens with a voiceover warning citizens against Kejriwal.
While the former CM is seen ringing a bell and asking to enter a house, the voiceover warns people of Delhi against letting him in.
The video then cuts to a clip of Soni from Crime Patrol suggesting (in Hindi), "In such times, it's advisable that people stay alert and take a step back."
Public statement
Soni clarified his stance on social media
In light of the controversy, Soni took to X to clarify his stance. He wrote, "There is a small portion of my television work that has been used in this political campaign video. I have nothing to do with this."
Notably, Soni's famous dialogue from the crime drama: "Savdhaan Rahe, Satark Rahe" is used across platforms for memes and now, even for political banter.
However, it was used without the actor's consent.
There is a small portion of my television work that has been used in this political campaign video. I have nothing to do with this. https://t.co/wX5LJxT9nf— Anup Soni (@soniiannup) January 29, 2025