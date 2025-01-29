What's the story

The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court has sent Shariful Fakir, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, to 14 days of judicial custody.

The court rejected a plea from the police seeking a two-day extension of custody on Wednesday.

It advised cops to adhere to the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) law and said if new evidence emerges during their probe, they can seek further police custody.