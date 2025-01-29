Saif stabbing attack: Accused sent to 14 days judicial custody
What's the story
The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court has sent Shariful Fakir, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, to 14 days of judicial custody.
The court rejected a plea from the police seeking a two-day extension of custody on Wednesday.
It advised cops to adhere to the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) law and said if new evidence emerges during their probe, they can seek further police custody.
Investigation progress
Court deemed extension of police custody unnecessary
Magistrate Komalsing Rajput told the investigating officer an extension of Fakir's police custody could be sought under the new BNS law if new evidence comes up within the permissible 14-day limit.
However, he found an extension unnecessary at this stage as the probe and evidence collection were almost complete.
The officer had sought a two-day extension saying their team was in Kolkata awaiting further details, but the judge denied the request.
Evidence update
'Strong evidence' against Fakir despite fingerprint discrepancies
Despite earlier reports of discrepancies between Fakir's fingerprints and those at Khan's residence, Mumbai Police have claimed to have collected "strong and conclusive evidence" against him.
Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) Paramjit Singh Dahiya said, "There is strong oral, physical, and technical evidence against Shariful Fakir that will hold up in court."
This comes after another man, held before Fakir in this case, claimed to have lost his job and marriage proposal after being wrongfully detained by the police.
Technology use
Police to utilize face recognition technology in investigation
Dahiya said the police are looking at face recognition technology to verify Fakir's identity as part of their evidence collection before filing the chargesheet.
He also confirmed that no associates of Fakir were found during the investigation, though people he was in contact with are being questioned.
The fingerprint samples have been sent to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), but no official report on them yet.
Investigation development
Meanwhile, woman whose SIM was used by Fakir found
In another development, a woman from West Bengal, whose mobile phone SIM card was reportedly used by Fakir, told the police that she had lost her cellphone.
This was revealed in an official statement released on Monday.
Despite the ongoing investigations and developments, the police remain confident in their case against Fakir.
The official said that they are "100% certain" that he is responsible for attacking Khan.