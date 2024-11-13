Summarize Simplifying... In short Following a brutal attack on Dr. Balaji in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors' Association is demanding increased security, including two-tier protection and arming doctors.

'2-tier security, fit cops, gun...': Demands after Chennai doctor stabbed

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:30 pm Nov 13, 202405:30 pm

What's the story A brutal knife attack on Dr. Balaji, an oncologist at Chennai's Kalaignar Centenary Hospital, has left him critically injured and sparked protests among medical professionals. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the doctor was stabbed seven times by a 26-year-old man, the son of a former cancer patient. The attacker was reportedly upset over what he believed to be incorrect treatment prescribed to his mother.

Attack aftermath

Doctor's condition critical, attacker apprehended

Dr. Balaji, who is also a cardiac patient with a pacemaker, suffered injuries to his upper chest, head, among other places. He is now in the ICU undergoing emergency surgery. The attacker tried to flee but was caught by hospital staff and handed over to the police. Outraged over the attack, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors's Association demanded enhanced security measures including two-tier security and arming doctors in the Casualty Unit with guns.

Protest actions

Doctors suspend non-critical treatments in protest

In the wake of the incident, doctors at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital have suspended non-critical treatments in protest. Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered an inquiry into the attack and assured that measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. He also promised medical aid for Dr. Balaji. The attack raises concerns about the safety of healthcare workers in India, after the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital.

Arrest and motive

Accused arrested, motive revealed

The accused has been arrested, and preliminary reports indicate he was frustrated after his mother developed complications after undergoing cancer treatment at government and private hospitals. The incident has once again sparked conversations around strengthening security protocols in hospitals to shield medical professionals from violence.