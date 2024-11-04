Summarize Simplifying... In short The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged Roy in a high-profile rape-murder case in Kolkata, with evidence including DNA reports and blood-stained clothing.

Despite the serious charges, which could lead to a death sentence or life imprisonment, Roy maintains his innocence.

Despite the serious charges, which could lead to a death sentence or life imprisonment, Roy maintains his innocence.

The trial, set to begin on November 11, will also involve two others arrested for alleged conspiracy and evidence tampering.

The incident occurred on August 9

Charges framed in Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:49 pm Nov 04, 202405:49 pm

What's the story Charges have been formally filed against Sanjay Roy, the only accused in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The August 9 incident sparked widespread protests across West Bengal. Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata police, was seen on CCTV entering the hospital before the crime.

Investigation progress

CBI files charge sheet against Roy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is leading the investigation and has filed a charge sheet against Roy. The charges are framed under sections 103(1), 64, and 66 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita, related to murder and rape. If convicted, Roy could be sentenced to death or life imprisonment. Despite the serious allegations, Roy continues to maintain his innocence, saying he is being framed by the government.

Case developments

CBI presents evidence, Roy claims innocence

The CBI's charge sheet has 11 pieces of evidence against Roy. These include DNA reports, blood samples, CCTV footage, and mobile phone records. Investigators found Roy's jeans and shoes stained with the victim's blood, and DNA analysis confirmed matches between him and the victim. However, Roy continues to deny all charges. "I have done nothing. I have been framed in this rape-murder case," he said while being taken from Sealdah Court.

Trial preparations

Trial date set, additional arrests made

The trial will begin on November 11 and continue four days a week. Apart from Roy, former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and ex-Tala OC Abhijit Mandal were arrested for conspiracy and evidence tampering in the case. The CBI claims they tried to cover up the crime. Despite the evidence against him, Roy's defense team intends to contest the charges as they gear up for trial proceedings.