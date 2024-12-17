Summarize Simplifying... In short Raj Kundra, denying allegations of involvement in pornography, insists he only provided tech services to an app hosting bold content, not porn, in the UK.

'Never involved in pornography': Raj Kundra breaks silence after 3yrs

By Tanvi Gupta 12:18 pm Dec 17, 202412:18 pm

What's the story After three years of silence, Raj Kundra, businessperson and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has finally broken his silence over the allegations of pornography production that have mired him in controversy. Speaking to ANI, he stressed that he had to speak up when his family was implicated in the scandal. "Silence is bliss," Kundra began, explaining why he had not addressed the public allegations until now.

Denial

Kundra denied involvement in pornography production

Kundra vehemently denied allegations of his involvement in any production of pornography. He explained that he had only provided technological services to his brother-in-law's company which hosted an app displaying bold but not pornographical content in the UK. "Till date, I have not been a part of any pornography, any production, nothing to do with porn at all," Kundra said emphatically, adding, "I know I have not done anything wrong."

Clarification

'Let a girl come forward who says...I have met Raj'

Further clarifying his role in the app, Kundra said, "As far as running an App is concerned, there was a listed company in my son's name and we used to provide technology services." "We provided technology services to my brother-in-law's company...in which he had launched an App running from the UK." "Let a girl come forward who says that I have met Raj Kundra," he said, adding that the media has labeled him as the kingpin of all 13 apps.

Legal battle

Kundra expressed confidence in the judicial process, recounted the detention

Kundra has always maintained his innocence and expressed complete faith in the judicial process. "I have full faith in the judiciary," Kundra had said, adding, "If I'm guilty, charge me; if I'm not, discharge me." Speaking about his ordeal, Kundra recalled the 63 days he spent in detention after being arrested by Mumbai Police. Though he was kept at a detention center and not a full-fledged jail, Kundra highlighted the emotional toll of being away from his family.

Allegations

Kundra alleged business rivalry behind personal attack

Kundra also alleged that a business rivalry had turned personal. "Once, while I was in PC, someone came to me in the middle of the night and said, 'Why did you get into a fight with him?' That's when I realized who had plotted this against me," he alleged. He said he had written to CBI, giving names of people he thought conspired against him.

Media criticism

Kundra criticized media for involving wife Shilpa

Apart from denying his involvement in pornography, Kundra was also upset with the media for dragging his wife, Shetty Kundra, into the controversy. "She has worked so hard, it is so unfair that the controversy is mine, and you are involving my wife's name," Kundra said. He claimed that linking her with his problems was only for "clickbait" and views and that dragging her name sullied her reputation unfairly.