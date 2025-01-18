Leaked insurance document reveals Saif's treatment cost, discharge date
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's health insurance details have been leaked online.
The actor is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital following a shocking stabbing incident at his residence in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The family has requested a cashless pre-authorization of ₹35,98,700 for his treatment from Niva Bupa. The insurance company has initially approved ₹25L.
Discharge details
Khan's expected discharge date and insurance company's response
The leaked document also revealed that Khan is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, almost five days after he was admitted.
Niva Bupa confirmed receiving the pre-authorization request and said that further claims would be processed as per policy terms once treatment is completed.
They also expressed concern for Khan's health and conveyed their support to his family.
Privacy plea
Kareena Kapoor Khan's plea for privacy amid ongoing ordeal
The actor's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has requested the media and paparazzi for privacy during this difficult time.
In an Instagram post, she wrote, "As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request the media and paparazzi refrain from relentless speculations and coverage."
She recorded her statement with Bandra Police on Friday and Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has formed 20 teams to nab the attacker.