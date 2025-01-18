What's the story

Saif Ali Khan, who was recently stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra home, has been shifted out of the ICU at Lilavati Hospital.

His doctors have advised a week's rest and limited movement.

Consequently, director Rahul Dholakia and producer Nikkhil Advani have pushed their upcoming Netflix film with Khan, which was supposed to start on January 20, reported Mid-Day.