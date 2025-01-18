Saif-Nikkhil Advani's Netflix film delayed due to actor's stabbing injuries
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan, who was recently stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra home, has been shifted out of the ICU at Lilavati Hospital.
His doctors have advised a week's rest and limited movement.
Consequently, director Rahul Dholakia and producer Nikkhil Advani have pushed their upcoming Netflix film with Khan, which was supposed to start on January 20, reported Mid-Day.
Schedule changes
Film's shooting schedule adjusted to accommodate Khan's recovery
The untitled Netflix film, which also stars Pratik Gandhi and Deepak Dobriyal, had a set prepared at Madh Island.
However, in light of Khan's health condition, the filming will be postponed until he recovers.
A unit member disclosed, "Originally, we were supposed to shoot in April but because things progressed fast the filming was advanced to January 20."
"Given the unfortunate incident...the team has reverted to the original plan of shooting by March-end or early April."
Character details
Khan's role in the historical drama revealed
The source added, "After he has healed, Nikkhil sir and Rahul sir will meet him and chalk out the plan as per his convenience."
The film is reportedly a historical drama that tells the story of India's first general elections, which were held from October 1951 to February 1952.
Khan is set to portray Sukumar Sen, India's first Chief Election Commissioner who played a key role in implementing the country's landmark democratic process.
Other commitments
Khan's other projects likely to be delayed as well
Apart from the Netflix film, Khan has a few other projects in the pipeline including Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter with Siddharth Anand and Race 4 with Ramesh Taurani.
He is also set to reprise his role in Devara: Part 2 with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.
Considering his current health, it's expected that these projects' filming will also be delayed until he recovers.