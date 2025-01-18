What's the story

The Bollywood franchise Tanu Weds Manu, which started in 2011 with director Aanand L Rai and actors Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan, has long been rumored to be getting a third installment.

However, in an interview with SCREEN, Madhavan recently hinted at his possible replacement in Tanu Weds Manu 3.

He said he had not received any scripts or information about the project.