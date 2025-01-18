R Madhavan denies being approached for 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'
What's the story
The Bollywood franchise Tanu Weds Manu, which started in 2011 with director Aanand L Rai and actors Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan, has long been rumored to be getting a third installment.
However, in an interview with SCREEN, Madhavan recently hinted at his possible replacement in Tanu Weds Manu 3.
He said he had not received any scripts or information about the project.
Uncertainty prevails
'Maybe they have replaced me'
Madhavan said, "As much as I would like to talk about it, I really have no idea. It has just been on Instagram."
"The media and people are asking me these questions. Neither Aanand nor anybody else has talked to me about part three. I have no clue and I don't know what the script is."
"Maybe I am not there in it. Maybe they have replaced me. I haven't got the faintest idea."
Sequel details
'Tanu Weds Manu 3' to continue from previous films
Meanwhile, earlier, a source told Pinkvilla that Tanu Weds Manu 3 will pick up from where the previous films left off.
"It's a sequel in the true sense, and the creators have found a story that naturally lends itself to completing the trilogy."
The source also revealed that Ranaut would likely take on a triple role in this installment.
Director's vision
Rai's plans for the 'Tanu Weds Manu' franchise
Earlier, in a chat with News18 Showsha, Rai had revealed his plans for the franchise.
He said, "Tanu Weds Manu is a kind of franchise that demands a part three. The reason being that those characters are so beautiful, and they were played so beautifully by Madhavan and Ranaut."
"Those characters became a little bigger than the story itself."
Actor's stance
Madhavan's previous disinterest in continuing with the franchise
In an earlier interview with YouTuber Jaby Koey, Madhavan had expressed his disinterest in continuing with the franchise.
He had said, "I think that's water under the bridge. There is no point in beating a dead horse... And I think I am done with it. I don't want to go back to being Manu now."