Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently came to the rescue of his 2024 movie Sarfira, which tanked at the box office.

At the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Sky Force on Sunday, he called Sarfira one of his "best films."

Despite an upsetting 2024 with several box office failures such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Khel Khel Mein, Kumar isn't fazed and has multiple films in the pipeline.