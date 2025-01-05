'One of my best': Akshay Kumar defends box-office flop 'Sarfira'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently came to the rescue of his 2024 movie Sarfira, which tanked at the box office.
At the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Sky Force on Sunday, he called Sarfira one of his "best films."
Despite an upsetting 2024 with several box office failures such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Khel Khel Mein, Kumar isn't fazed and has multiple films in the pipeline.
'Sarfira'
Kumar is 'very proud' of 'Sarfira'
Kumar defended Sarfira and said, "I was very proud when I made Sarfira. Though the film didn't work but I am very proud. I am still saying it. It is one of my best films."
It is a remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru and both versions were directed by Sudha Kongara.
Also starring Paresh Rawal, it is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Unwavering dedication
Kumar's commitment to content-based films
Kumar revealed that people have advised him to restrict his work to one or two films and some even suggested he stop making content-based films. However, the actor is undeterred.
"Main bolta hu ki main agar kaam kar sakta hu, toh kyu na karu? Maine apna career banaya hai is base pe, puri mehnat aur lagan se," he said.
Kumar is next set to star in Jolly LLB3, Housefull 5, and Welcome 3.
Upcoming release
Meanwhile, know more about his next film 'Sky Force'
Kumar is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Sky Force, which will release on January 24.
Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, the film is a tribute to India's unsung heroes and is backed by Dinesh Vijan.
In Sky Force, Kumar plays an Indian Air Force officer on a mission to find a missing comrade during the 1965 India-Pakistan War.
It also marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya.