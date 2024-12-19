Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming film '120 Bahadur', produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is set to bring the heroic tale of the 1962 Indo-China war to the big screen.

The film tells the story of Major Singh and his company of 120 soldiers who bravely defended their position against over 3,000 Chinese troops in harsh winter conditions.

The film is a tribute to their extraordinary bravery and leadership, which prevented Chushul from falling into Chinese hands.

'120 Bahadur' is slated for November 2025 release

Here's when Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' hits theaters

By Tanvi Gupta 06:44 pm Dec 19, 202406:44 pm

What's the story Farhan Akhtar is currently working on multiple projects. One of them is his acting in the upcoming film 120 Bahadur, where he plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC. The Razneesh "Razy" Ghai directorial pays tribute to Bhati and the soldiers who laid down their lives in the battle of the 1962 Indo-China war. Now, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster revealing the film's release date: November 21, 2025. However, the makers haven't announced it officially.

Audience excitement

'120 Bahadur' builds anticipation with striking visuals

Since its announcement, 120 Bahadur has been consistently creating anticipation among audiences. This excitement has been further fueled by the release of striking first-look and motion posters which have resonated with viewers. The historic battle of the 1962 Indo-China war was fought under extreme conditions in Ladakh, where a handful of Indian soldiers stood their ground against a much larger force.

More about the case

The untold story of 120 soldiers against 3,000 Chinese troops

On November 18, 1962, Charlie Company, consisting of 120 soldiers, defended their position at Rezang La against over 3,000 Chinese troops. Outnumbered and facing harsh winter conditions, the soldiers fought to the last man. The heroic tale will be brought to the big screen in the upcoming film 120 Bahadur, which is produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, with Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani as producers.

Heroic role

Major Singh's heroic role in the 1962 Sino-Indian War

Born in 1924 in Rajasthan, Major Singh joined the Jodhpur State Forces and was the commanding officer of the Charlie Company of the 13th Kumaon Regiment. During the Battle of Rezang La, his company was vastly outnumbered by Chinese forces. However, he led a fierce defense and refused to retreat. He and 113 men fought valiantly to prevent Chushul from falling into Chinese hands. For his extraordinary bravery and leadership, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.