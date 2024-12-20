Summarize Simplifying... In short Varun Dhawan's upcoming film 'Baby John' will see him as a decorated cop turned doting father, a role inspired by Vijay's character in Tamil hit 'Theri'.

However, Dhawan emphasizes that 'Baby John' is an adaptation, not a direct remake, promising fresh angles and explosive action sequences.

The film also features star-studded cameos including Salman Khan and Sanya Malhotra, adding to the anticipation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Baby John' is slated for December 25, 2024 release

Excited for Varun's 'Baby John' avatar? Here's what to expect

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Dec 20, 202402:10 am

What's the story Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming film, Baby John. Directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, the film is a reimagining of Atlee's 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri. The original film starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson in lead roles. The trailer indicates Baby John will stick to the original story, serving emotional depth, thrilling action sequences, and larger-than-life moments.

Character details

Dhawan's character and film's unique approach

In Baby John, Dhawan won't be seen in a double role. Instead, he will play a decorated police officer who is forced to leave his job under mysterious circumstances and move to a peaceful life with his young daughter. This story closely resembles that of Vijay's character in Theri. The film is expected to explore the emotional dynamics of the father-daughter relationship, just like its Tamil counterpart.

Creative liberties

'Baby John' is an adaptation, not a direct remake

Despite being so close to the source material, Baby John isn't a direct remake of Theri. In an interview with India Today, Dhawan stressed that the film is an adaptation and not a carbon copy. He revealed that many frames and story angles are different from the original movie, giving a fresh perspective to the popular Tamil hit.

Action-packed performance

Dhawan's action-hero persona and technical brilliance

Baby John is expected to present Dhawan in a new avatar, as a larger-than-life action hero. The role could elevate his stardom, just like Atlee's Jawan did for Shah Rukh Khan, making him an unparalleled action figure. The trailer promises explosive action sequences with Dhawan looking just right for the role. His previous work in Citadel: Honey Bunny has proven his prowess in intense choreography, setting hopes for high-octane fight sequences in this movie.

Star appearances

'Baby John' boasts star-studded cameos and captivating music

Adding to the excitement, Salman Khan will also be seen in a cameo as DIG Varadha Rajan. His short yet powerful presence in the trailer has already created a buzz among fans. This is the first time Khan is collaborating with Atlee, paving the way for more projects. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra in a cameo, along with Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Fresh perspective

'Baby John' promises a fresh take on the beloved story

For fans of the original Theri, Baby John is a chance to relive a beloved story with new faces and a slightly different take. Those who are unaware of the story can expect a gripping plot that combines action, drama, and emotional moments. In an age where Bollywood is diving fully into the mass phenomenon, Baby John could be a game-changer for Dhawan's career.