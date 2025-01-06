What's the story

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rosshan Andrrews, the director of the upcoming Hindi film Deva, explained the meaning behind its title.

He said that this title was selected as it signifies a balance between Asur (demon) and Dev (god) in every person.

The story revolves around a police officer named Dev, played by Shahid Kapoor, who is caught in this battle.