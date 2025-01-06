'Deva': Director breaks down the title of Shahid Kapoor's film
What's the story
In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rosshan Andrrews, the director of the upcoming Hindi film Deva, explained the meaning behind its title.
He said that this title was selected as it signifies a balance between Asur (demon) and Dev (god) in every person.
The story revolves around a police officer named Dev, played by Shahid Kapoor, who is caught in this battle.
Film's theme
'Deva' is about the conflict between Asur and Dev
Andrrews said, "We titled the film Deva because our character's name is Dev in the film."
"Because in every individual, there's a balance of Asur (demon) and Dev (god). This film embodies that—it's about the conflict between the Asur and Dev."
"The story revolves around a police officer named Dev, which is why the film is called Deva."
Teaser launch
'Deva' teaser promised raw action
Ahead of its release on January 31, 2025, the teaser for Deva was launched on January 5.
The teaser showcases Kapoor's electrifying dance sequences and heart-stopping stunts, leaving fans eagerly waiting for this action-packed thriller.
The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.
This is Kapoor's return to the big screen after nearly a year, his last appearance being Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.