Vicky Kaushal's 'Zubaan' may be re-released, teases director
Director Mozez Singh recently revealed that he wants to re-release the 2016 film Zubaan, which was his directorial debut and also the first film signed by Vicky Kaushal. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Singh said, "I would love to see it being re-released...I feel that more people should see that film." "We (he and Sikhya Entertainment, which produced Zubaan and Singh's Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous) discussed it internally." "However, we were all busy with Famous but hopefully, we'll do it."
'Vicky will be a very special part of my life'
He also reminisced about launching Kaushal's career with this movie. He said, "I am so happy for him. Vicky will always be a very special part of my life." He added, "If I gave him his first break as a lead actor, he gave me my first break as a director. If I had not found him, I don't know if I would have made the film. It went both ways."
'Zubaan' was the only Indian film to open Busan
Before its theatrical release, Zubaan had a successful festival run and was the only Indian film to open the Busan International Film Festival. Singh confirmed that Hollywood actor Will Smith loved the movie when he saw it at Busan. He said, "It was a huge honor for us. And yes, Will Smith did love the film." Zubaan also featured Sarah Jane Dias and Meghna Malik.