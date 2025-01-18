What's the story

Kangana Ranaut's directorial project, Emergency, was released on Friday.

Despite a slow start, it reportedly gave the actor her biggest opening in five years.

The film collected ₹2.35 crore on its opening day, surpassing Ranaut's previous solo releases since the pandemic.

To recall, her last film Tejas had collected ₹1.25 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office while Dhaakad earned ₹1.20 crore.