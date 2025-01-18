Kangana's 'Emergency' collects over ₹2cr on opening day
What's the story
Kangana Ranaut's directorial project, Emergency, was released on Friday.
Despite a slow start, it reportedly gave the actor her biggest opening in five years.
The film collected ₹2.35 crore on its opening day, surpassing Ranaut's previous solo releases since the pandemic.
To recall, her last film Tejas had collected ₹1.25 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office while Dhaakad earned ₹1.20 crore.
Box office comparison
'Emergency' outperformed Ranaut's previous political biopic
Emergency's opening day collection beat that of Ranaut's previous political biopic, Thalaivii.
The 2021 film, which captured the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, collected ₹1.46 crore on its first day across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.
Before Emergency, her biggest opening was with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama Panga in January 2020 which collected ₹2.70 crore before the pandemic closed cinemas.
Film controversy
'Emergency' faced controversy and mixed reactions
Emergency, which depicts Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and focuses on the 21-month Emergency period from 1975 to 1977, has been steeped in controversy.
Last year, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) issued a legal notice to the film's producers, accusing them of misrepresenting the Sikh community.
Despite the controversies and a lukewarm promotional campaign, the film depended on Ranaut's star power to pull in audiences.
Cast details
'Emergency' features a star-studded cast
Emergency features a star-studded cast including Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi.
The film has received mixed reviews but is expected to grow over the weekend.