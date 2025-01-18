What's the story

Theo James, who is known for his roles in White Lotus and Time Traveler's Wife, is making his horror debut with The Monkey.

The film, produced by James Wan and directed by Osgood Perkins, is an adaptation of Stephen King's 1980 short story.

In the film, James plays twin brothers Bill and Hal who discover their father's old monkey toy in the attic.

